How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27 Published 7:15 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (21-6) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (21-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Wildcats are 36th in the country offensively (76.2 points scored per game) and 111th defensively (61.6 points conceded).

Tennessee is allowing 31.2 boards per game this season (156th-ranked in college basketball), but it has shined by pulling down 37.9 rebounds per game (13th-best).

At 17.2 assists per game, the Wildcats are 27th in the nation.

With 20.5 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee ranks 14th-best in college basketball. It ranks 120th in college basketball by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Wildcats make 8.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 27th and 123rd, respectively, in college basketball.

So far this year, Tennessee is allowing 5.0 treys per game (52nd-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 28.3% (54th-ranked) from downtown.

The Wildcats attempt 58.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.4% of the Wildcats' baskets are 2-pointers, and 29.6% are 3-pointers.

Kentucky 2024-25 Stats

The Wildcats put up 76.2 points per game and give up 61.6, making them 36th in the nation offensively and 111th on defense.

In 2024-25, Kentucky is 57th in the nation in rebounds (35.0 per game) and 231st in rebounds allowed (32.5).

This season the Wildcats are ranked 27th in college basketball in assists at 17.2 per game.

Kentucky commits 12.4 turnovers per game and force 12.9 per game, ranking 34th and 325th, respectively, in the nation.

In 2024-25, the Wildcats are 27th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 123rd in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

In 2024-25 Kentucky is 36th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (4.8 per game) and 15th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (26.6%).

The Wildcats attempt 58.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.4% of the Wildcats’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 29.6% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 27 17.0 5.9 3.3 3.1 0.7 1.0 Jewel Spear 25 13.4 3.0 1.6 1.0 0.1 2.6 Ruby Whitehorn 27 12.5 4.4 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.7 Lazaria Spearman 27 11.8 6.1 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 27 10.5 4.3 4.9 1.3 0.1 2.0

Kentucky’s Top Players

Wildcats Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Georgia Amoore 26 18.9 2.1 7.0 1.0 0.3 2.4 Clara Strack 26 14.7 9.3 2.7 0.7 2.5 0.5 Dazia Lawrence 26 12.8 2.2 2.1 0.9 0.0 2.3 Teonni Key 26 11.5 8.3 1.7 0.9 1.7 0.3 Amelia Hassett 26 9.5 8.1 1.9 1.0 1.1 2.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 at Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12 p.m. ET

Kentucky’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET

March 2 at South Carolina at 2 p.m. ET

