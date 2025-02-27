How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28 Published 8:47 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) on February 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

FDSSE, FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 22-2 overall.

The Thunder are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 11th.

The Thunder record 118.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks give up.

When Oklahoma City scores more than 119.2 points, it is 24-3.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Atlanta has put together a 25-21 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 14th.

The Hawks put up an average of 116.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 106 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 26-22 when it scores more than 106 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder average 120.6 points per game at home, compared to 116.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.

Defensively Oklahoma City has played better at home this year, surrendering 105.4 points per game, compared to 106.6 in away games.

In home games, the Thunder are sinking 1.4 more three-pointers per game (14.7) than on the road (13.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 116.8 points per game, compared to 116.4 away. They’re also better defensively, allowing 118.7 points per game at home, and 119.6 away.

At home, Atlanta gives up 118.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 119.6.

This year the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ajay Mitchell Out Toe Nikola Topic Out For Season Acl

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trae Young Probable Achilles Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

id: