How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28
Published 8:47 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) on February 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 22-2 overall.
- The Thunder are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 11th.
- The Thunder record 118.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks give up.
- When Oklahoma City scores more than 119.2 points, it is 24-3.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- Atlanta has put together a 25-21 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 14th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 116.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 106 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 26-22 when it scores more than 106 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder average 120.6 points per game at home, compared to 116.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.
- Defensively Oklahoma City has played better at home this year, surrendering 105.4 points per game, compared to 106.6 in away games.
- In home games, the Thunder are sinking 1.4 more three-pointers per game (14.7) than on the road (13.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 116.8 points per game, compared to 116.4 away. They’re also better defensively, allowing 118.7 points per game at home, and 119.6 away.
- At home, Atlanta gives up 118.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 119.6.
- This year the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ajay Mitchell
|Out
|Toe
|Nikola Topic
|Out For Season
|Acl
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back