How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27

Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels at Loyola Marymount Lions

Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

