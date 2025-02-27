Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 57 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.

He has accumulated at least one point in 32 games, and has 46 points in all.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jets are the stingiest unit in NHL action, allowing 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

It has a league-leading goal differential of +72.

The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 46 Points 3 18 Goals 1 28 Assists 2

