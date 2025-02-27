Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 57 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 32 games, and has 46 points in all.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.
- In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Jets are the stingiest unit in NHL action, allowing 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- It has a league-leading goal differential of +72.
- The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|46
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|1
|28
|Assists
|2
