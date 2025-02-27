Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 57 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 32 games, and has 46 points in all.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.
  • In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Jets are the stingiest unit in NHL action, allowing 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
  • It has a league-leading goal differential of +72.
  • The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
46 Points 3
18 Goals 1
28 Assists 2

