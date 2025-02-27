NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Hawks Picks for February 28 Published 10:33 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) after winning three straight road games. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in choosing the best bets available for Friday’s game.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

Thunder vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 12.5)

Against the spread, Oklahoma City is 35-23-0 this season.

Atlanta has 28 wins in 59 games against the spread this season.

The Thunder have an ATS record of 12-8 as 12.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Under (240.5)





The Thunder’s 58 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 240.5 points 11 times.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 240.5 points in 21 of 59 outings.

Oklahoma City has an average total of 225.1 in its outings this year, 15.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s sixth-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Thunder.

The Thunder are the NBA’s top-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Thunder (-752)

This season, the Thunder have won 45 out of the 55 games, or 81.8%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (43.6%) in those contests.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -752 moneyline favorite 19 times this season and won all of those games.

Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +525 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Thunder have a 88.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

