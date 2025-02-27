NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 28 Published 10:16 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The contests in a Friday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Denver Nuggets taking on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Ahead of today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 28

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)

Over (232.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and ALT2

FDSDET and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Nets -1.5

Nets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)

Over (220.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES

KATU, KUNP, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics -2.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 0 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 0 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 12 points) Total: 242.5 points

242.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)

Over (229.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN

FDSSUN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies -3.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)

Over (235.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and MSG

FDSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls -2.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)

Over (231.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and TSN

CHSN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Suns -5.5

Suns -5.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports

AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves -3.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)

Over (226.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN

KJZZ and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers -1.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

