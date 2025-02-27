NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 28
Published 10:16 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
The contests in a Friday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Denver Nuggets taking on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Ahead of today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 28
Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Nets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Celtics -2.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 0 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12 points)
- Total: 242.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Grizzlies -3.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 245.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Bulls -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Suns -5.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.5 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
