Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:26 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Thursday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 54 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 26 games, with 34 points in total.

On the power play he has six goals, plus six assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.

In 22 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 54 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with four multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.

The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 54 Games 3 34 Points 1 14 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

