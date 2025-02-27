Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:26 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Thursday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 54 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.
  • O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 26 games, with 34 points in total.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus six assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.
  • In 22 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 54 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with four multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.
  • The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
54 Games 3
34 Points 1
14 Goals 0
20 Assists 1

