Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:26 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Thursday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 54 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.
- O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 26 games, with 34 points in total.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus six assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.
- In 22 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 54 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with four multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of +72, it leads the league.
- The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|54
|Games
|3
|34
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|1
