Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 57 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -20, and is averaging 17:58 on the ice.

Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.

Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.2% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).

In 57 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

It has a league-best goal differential of +72.

The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 32 Points 1 17 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

