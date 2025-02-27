Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 57 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -20, and is averaging 17:58 on the ice.
- Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
- Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.2% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).
- In 57 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- It has a league-best goal differential of +72.
- The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
