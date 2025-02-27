Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 57 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -20, and is averaging 17:58 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
  • Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.2% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).
  • In 57 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • It has a league-best goal differential of +72.
  • The Jets are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
32 Points 1
17 Goals 1
15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup