Tennessee vs. Kentucky Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 27 Published 2:17 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday’s contest that pits the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (21-6) against the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (21-5) at Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 7 p.m. ET on February 27.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is currently listed at 155.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky Venue: Memorial Coliseum

Memorial Coliseum Line: Tennessee -3.5

Tennessee -3.5 Point total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -185, Kentucky +150

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 75, Kentucky 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+3.5)

Kentucky (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)

Tennessee has compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 11-9-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Volunteers are 7-10-0 and the Wildcats are 10-10-0. The two teams average 165.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Tennessee has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kentucky has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +515 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19 points per game. They’re putting up 89.7 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 309th in college basketball.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.7 boards. It is collecting 37.9 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.2 per contest.

Tennessee connects on 10.5 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 5.5 more than its opponents (5).

The Volunteers’ 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 76.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 94th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 6.1 per game, committing 14.4 (120th in college basketball) while its opponents average 20.5.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (posting 76.2 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and allowing 61.6 per outing, 111th in college basketball) and have a +380 scoring differential.

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It pulls down 35 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 32.5.

Kentucky connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make, at a 26.6% rate.

Kentucky forces 12.9 turnovers per game (325th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (34th in college basketball).

