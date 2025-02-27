Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 27

Published 3:17 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, February 27

The Thursday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Rutgers Scarlet Knights taking on the Michigan Wolverines. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 15 Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Michigan 81, Rutgers 70
  • Projected Favorite: Michigan by 11.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Michigan (-9.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Michigan-Rutgers spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Crisler Center
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Saint Mary’s (CA) 75, Loyola Marymount 64
  • Projected Favorite: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Loyola Marymount (+13.5)

Bet on the Loyola Marymount-Saint Mary’s (CA) spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Gersten Pavilion
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 27

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 27

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 27

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 27

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 26

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 26

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, February 26

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, February 26

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup