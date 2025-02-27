Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27? Published 6:23 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken seven shots in three games against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have allowed 139 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

