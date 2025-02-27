Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27? Published 6:23 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 57 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted five shots in three games versus the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.2%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 139 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

