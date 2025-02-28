7-Year-Old Reese Roberts makes big impact for Claiborne Animal Shelter Published 1:36 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

In a heartwarming display of compassion and dedication, 7-year-old Reese Roberts has made a significant contribution to the Claiborne Animal Shelter by sharing her adoption story through Petco Love Stories. Inspired by a call to action from the shelter in August of 2024, Reese submitted her heartfelt narrative about her beloved dog, Maverick, which has resulted in an incredible $50,000 in life-saving funding for the shelter from Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers.

Reese, a student at Heritage Christian Academy and the daughter of the shelter’s director, Misti Roberts, was moved to share her journey with Maverick, who was brought to the shelter alongside his brother by Animal Control.

“Maverick was scared, feral, and completely shut down,” said Misti. “Reese and Maverick’s bond blossomed instantly, as both faced challenges with fear and anxiety. Together, they have found solace and support in one another, navigating a noisy and busy world.”

“Maverick makes me feel special because he loves me,” Reese shared. “He needs me, and I need him. He licks my hand when I feel bad inside, and it calms me down so I can rest.”

This touching connection exemplifies the profound impact that pet adoption can have on both animals and their human companions.

As a result of her heartfelt submission, Reese not only secured vital funding for the shelter but also received a Petco shopping spree, a new pair of Skechers, and a cozy BOBS from Skechers blanket. Her efforts demonstrate that even the smallest voices can create significant change, inspiring others to consider adopting animals in need.

The Claiborne Animal Shelter extends its deepest gratitude to Reese for her unwavering support and encourages the community to participate in Petco Love Stories to help more animals find their forever homes. Together, we can create a brighter future for our furry friends.

For more information about the Claiborne Animal Shelter and how you can help, please visit www.claiborneshelter.com.