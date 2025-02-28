Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, March 1
Published 7:23 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
The Nicholls State Colonels and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take the court for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Saturday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Nicholls State +1.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State -7.5 vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 12.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: LSU +11.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: Mississippi State by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-11.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: SMU +1.5 vs. Stanford
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: SMU by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stanford (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
ATS Pick: Fresno State +17.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-17.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Arkansas -1.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: Arkansas by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Maryland -4.5 vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-4.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: St. John’s -20.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates at St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: St. John’s by 23.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. John’s (-20.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Providence +5.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Providence Friars
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: UConn by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia +5.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- Computer Projection: Texas by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
