College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, March 1
Published 7:44 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
Saturday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Arkansas -1.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -1.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Kentucky +5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 4.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Ole Miss -7.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -7.5
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: LSU +11.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 7.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -11.5
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -3.5
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Missouri -1.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -1.5
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Georgia +5.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -5.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Texas A&M +8.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 6.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -8.5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.