February 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Friday, February 28, 2025

The contests in a Friday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch Friday’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Los Angeles Kings @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: