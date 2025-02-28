How to Pick the Islanders vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 1 Published 12:36 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

On Saturday, March 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET, the New York Islanders are scheduled to go up against the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena. For best bets, picks, and projections for this contest, read on.

Islanders vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, New York and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 31 times.

A total of 26 of Nashville’s games have ended with more than 5.5 goals this season.

The Islanders score 2.69 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.55, adding up to 0.3 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

This game’s over/under is 0.7 less than the 6.2 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Islanders Moneyline: -135

The Islanders have won 42.3% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (11-15).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, New York has put together a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Islanders have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +113

Nashville has six wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 23 times).

The Predators have won three games with moneyline odds of +113 or longer (in 13 such games).

Nashville has a 46.9% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New York 4, Nashville 2

Islanders Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for New York, Anders Lee has recorded 42 points.

With 18 goals and 23 assists, Bo Horvat is one of the most important contributors for New York with his 41 points (0.7 per game).

Through 58 games, Kyle Palmieri has proven himself as a contributor for New York. He has 39 points (18 goals and 21 assists).

In 43 games played this season, Ilya Sorokin (21-18-4) has given up 113 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is an important part of the offense for Nashville, with 54 points this season. He has put up 22 goals and 32 assists in 58 games.

Jonathan Marchessault’s 46 points this season, including 18 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a .900 save percentage (36th in the league), with 1092 total saves, while allowing 122 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 13-24-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Islanders’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Stars L 4-3 Home +106 2/25/2025 Rangers L 5-1 Home -101 2/27/2025 Bruins W 2-1 Away -116 3/1/2025 Predators – Home -135 3/3/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Jets – Home – 3/8/2025 Sharks – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets W 2-1 Home +115 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away +113 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away – 3/6/2025 Kraken – Home –

New York vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

