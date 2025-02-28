How to Watch the NBA Today, March 1
Published 8:16 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
There are six matchups on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Sacramento Kings versus the Houston Rockets.
Information on live coverage of today’s NBA play is included for you.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – March 1
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: