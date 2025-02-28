How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1
Published 8:15 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
There are 16 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball slate.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Clemson Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seton Hall Pirates at No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
LSU Tigers at No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 4 Houston Cougars
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida State Seminoles at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 3 Florida Gators
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 25 BYU Cougars
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oregon State Beavers at No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: