How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

Published 9:20 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, March 1

The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins hit the court for one of three games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature a ranked team.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers at Cincinnati Bearcats

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 23 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 4 USC Trojans at No. 2 UCLA Bruins

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, March 1

How to Watch the NBA Today, March 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, March 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

Where to Watch New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - March 1

Where to Watch New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – March 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, February 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup