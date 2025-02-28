How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1 Published 9:20 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins hit the court for one of three games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature a ranked team.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 23 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 4 USC Trojans at No. 2 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: