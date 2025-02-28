How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1
Published 9:20 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins hit the court for one of three games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature a ranked team.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 23 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 4 USC Trojans at No. 2 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
