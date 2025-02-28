Islanders vs. Predators Injury Report Today – March 1

Published 1:41 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

Islanders vs. Predators Injury Report Today - March 1

Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (21-30-7), the New York Islanders (26-25-7) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1 at UBS Arena.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matt Martin LW Out Lower Body
Mathew Barzal C Out Kneecap
Mike Reilly D Out Heart
Marcus Hogberg G Out Upper Body
Semyon Varlamov G Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body
Roman Josi D Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Islanders vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Elmont, New York
  • Venue: UBS Arena

Islanders Season Insights

  • The Islanders’ 156 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
  • Defensively, New York has allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
  • Their -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 148 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville’s total of 190 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • Their -42 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Islanders vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Islanders (-135) Predators (+114) 5.5

