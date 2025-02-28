Islanders vs. Predators Injury Report Today – March 1
Published 1:41 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (21-30-7), the New York Islanders (26-25-7) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1 at UBS Arena.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Martin
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mathew Barzal
|C
|Out
|Kneecap
|Mike Reilly
|D
|Out
|Heart
|Marcus Hogberg
|G
|Out
|Upper Body
|Semyon Varlamov
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Islanders vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Venue: UBS Arena
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders’ 156 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- Defensively, New York has allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- Their -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 148 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville’s total of 190 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- Their -42 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Islanders vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-135)
|Predators (+114)
|5.5
