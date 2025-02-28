March 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:14 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s NHL schedule, including a Tampa Bay Lightning squaring off against the Washington Capitals.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NHL action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch March 1 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Nashville Predators @ New York Islanders 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets 6 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo San Jose Sharks @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Winnipeg Jets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: