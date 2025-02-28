March 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:14 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s NHL schedule, including a Tampa Bay Lightning squaring off against the Washington Capitals.
If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NHL action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch March 1 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Nashville Predators @ New York Islanders
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Washington Capitals
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|3 p.m. ET
|ABC
|Fubo
|Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|San Jose Sharks @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Winnipeg Jets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
