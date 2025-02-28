NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 1 Published 10:16 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Detroit Pistons, should provide some fireworks.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – March 1

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Hornets -3.5

Hornets -3.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 6.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 6.7 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and MNMT

FDSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and YES

FDSDET and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and KENS

FDSSE and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.7 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks -2.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.6 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)

Over (226.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW

KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors -7.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.2 total projected points)

Over (223.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

