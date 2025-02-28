Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – March 1 Published 1:18 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Saturday’s contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) and No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Tennessee taking home the win. Game time is at 4 p.m. ET on March 1.

According to our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against Tennessee. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 155.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -3.5

Tennessee -3.5 Point total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -170, Alabama +140

Tennessee vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 77, Alabama 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+3.5)

Alabama (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)

Both Tennessee and Alabama are 16-12-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Volunteers are 11-17-0 and the Crimson Tide are 17-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 165.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Alabama has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 74.3 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball) and have a +380 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee is 59th in the nation at 34.5 rebounds per game. That’s 7.6 more than the 26.9 its opponents average.

Tennessee connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.2).

The Volunteers rank 79th in college basketball with 100 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 81.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.9 per game (50th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (201st in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide’s +319 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 80.1 per outing (348th in college basketball).

Alabama comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.3 boards. It collects 39.8 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 32.5.

Alabama knocks down 3.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.6 (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.1.

Alabama has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (295th in college basketball) while forcing 10 (312th in college basketball).

