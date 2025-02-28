Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 28 Published 6:16 am Friday, February 28, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Thunder 121 – Hawks 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 12.5)

Hawks (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-12.0)

Thunder (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Thunder sport a 35-23-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 28-31-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That’s more often than Oklahoma City covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (60%).

Oklahoma City’s games have gone over the total 58.6% of the time this season (34 out of 58), which is more often than Atlanta’s games have (34 out of 59).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 45-10, while the Hawks are 17-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have been shining at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (118.6) and second-best in points allowed per game (106).

Oklahoma City is averaging 44.7 rebounds per game (13th-ranked in league). It is giving up 45.6 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

The Thunder rank 13th in the NBA with 26.5 dimes per contest.

When it comes to turnovers, everything is clicking for Oklahoma City, who is averaging 11.2 turnovers per game (best in NBA) and forcing 17.2 turnovers per contest (best).

With 14 threes per game, the Thunder rank eighth in the NBA. They have a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 13th in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the league (116.6 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (119.2 points conceded per game).

Atlanta is 11th in the league in rebounds per game (44.9) and 17th in rebounds conceded (44.5).

With 29.3 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

At 13.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are 16th and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

