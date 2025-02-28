Tiprell man faces multiple charges after leading deputies on pursuit Published 1:34 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Monday morning February 24th Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop on a red Jeep near Hardee’s in Harrogate which led to a pursuit northbound on Highway 25E then onto Kincaid road past Ellen Myers School.

The driver, later identified as 45-year-old Jason Norton from Tiprell, then abandoned the vehicle leaving a passenger behind. The passenger was detained and then released. Norton fled the area running down Kincaid Road. Officers searched the woods reaching Highway 58.

An officer made contact with Norton on Colwyn Avenue but gave him a different name. Having arrested Norton multiple times in the past, Deputy JJ Pabon arrived on scene, identified him, and took him into custody.

Norton was booked into the Claiborne County Jail charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to maintain lane, resisting arrest, evading arrest, violation of registration law, driving while license suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic control device, failure to stop at stop sign, and violation of probation.