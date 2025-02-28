Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, March 1
Published 6:11 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
A total of 16 games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 16 Maryland Terrapins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 79, Penn State 72
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 7.4 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland (-4.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Penn State-Maryland spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 13 Clemson Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Clemson 73, Virginia 65
- Projected Favorite: Clemson by 8.2 points
- Pick ATS: Clemson (-6.5)
Bet on the Virginia-Clemson spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 81, Kentucky 77
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 4.3 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+5.5)
Bet on the Kentucky-Auburn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 73, Texas Tech 72
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 1.0 points
- Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+3.5)
Bet on the Kansas-Texas Tech spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Seton Hall Pirates
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 57
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 23.3 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (-20.5)
Bet on the St. John’s-Seton Hall spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Carnesecca Arena
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 79, LSU 71
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 7.8 points
- Pick ATS: LSU (+11.5)
Bet on the Mississippi State-LSU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 77, Alabama 76
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.2 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama (+3.5)
Bet on the Tennessee-Alabama spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Cincinnati 61
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 13.6 points
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+15.5)
Bet on the Houston-Cincinnati spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 14 Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 78, Vanderbilt 76
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 2.0 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (-1.5)
Bet on the Vanderbilt-Missouri spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Louisville Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 79, Pittsburgh 69
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 10.0 points
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+10.5)
Bet on the Louisville-Pittsburgh spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 83, Florida State 62
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.1 points
- Pick ATS: Florida State (+23.5)
Bet on the Duke-Florida State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgetown Hoyas vs. No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 74, Georgetown 68
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 6.0 points
- Pick ATS: Georgetown (+6.5)
Bet on the Georgetown-Marquette spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 3 Florida Gators vs. No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 76, Texas A&M 69
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+8.5)
Bet on the Florida-Texas A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 22 Arizona Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Arizona 73
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 3.2 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+5.5)
Bet on the Iowa State-Arizona spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 BYU Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: BYU 74, West Virginia 68
- Projected Favorite: BYU by 6.1 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+8.5)
Bet on the BYU-West Virginia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Venue: Marriott Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Oregon State Beavers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Saint Mary’s (CA) 76, Oregon State 64
- Projected Favorite: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.5 points
- Pick ATS: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-11.5)
Bet on the Saint Mary’s (CA)-Oregon State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Moraga, California
- Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.