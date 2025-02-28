Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, March 1 Published 6:11 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

A total of 16 games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 16 Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 79, Penn State 72

Maryland 79, Penn State 72 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 7.4 points

Maryland by 7.4 points Pick ATS: Maryland (-4.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Penn State-Maryland spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 13 Clemson Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Clemson 73, Virginia 65

Clemson 73, Virginia 65 Projected Favorite: Clemson by 8.2 points

Clemson by 8.2 points Pick ATS: Clemson (-6.5)

Bet on the Virginia-Clemson spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 81, Kentucky 77

Auburn 81, Kentucky 77 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 4.3 points

Auburn by 4.3 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+5.5)

Bet on the Kentucky-Auburn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 73, Texas Tech 72

Kansas 73, Texas Tech 72 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 1.0 points

Kansas by 1.0 points Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+3.5)

Bet on the Kansas-Texas Tech spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 57

St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 57 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 23.3 points

St. John’s by 23.3 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (-20.5)

Bet on the St. John’s-Seton Hall spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 79, LSU 71

Mississippi State 79, LSU 71 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 7.8 points

Mississippi State by 7.8 points Pick ATS: LSU (+11.5)

Bet on the Mississippi State-LSU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 77, Alabama 76

Tennessee 77, Alabama 76 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.2 points

Tennessee by 1.2 points Pick ATS: Alabama (+3.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-Alabama spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Cincinnati 61

Houston 74, Cincinnati 61 Projected Favorite: Houston by 13.6 points

Houston by 13.6 points Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+15.5)

Bet on the Houston-Cincinnati spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 78, Vanderbilt 76

Missouri 78, Vanderbilt 76 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 2.0 points

Missouri by 2.0 points Pick ATS: Missouri (-1.5)

Bet on the Vanderbilt-Missouri spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Louisville Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Louisville 79, Pittsburgh 69

Louisville 79, Pittsburgh 69 Projected Favorite: Louisville by 10.0 points

Louisville by 10.0 points Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+10.5)

Bet on the Louisville-Pittsburgh spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 83, Florida State 62

Duke 83, Florida State 62 Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.1 points

Duke by 21.1 points Pick ATS: Florida State (+23.5)

Bet on the Duke-Florida State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgetown Hoyas vs. No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 74, Georgetown 68

Marquette 74, Georgetown 68 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 6.0 points

Marquette by 6.0 points Pick ATS: Georgetown (+6.5)

Bet on the Georgetown-Marquette spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 3 Florida Gators vs. No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 76, Texas A&M 69

Florida 76, Texas A&M 69 Projected Favorite: Florida by 6.7 points

Florida by 6.7 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+8.5)

Bet on the Florida-Texas A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 22 Arizona Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Arizona 73

Iowa State 76, Arizona 73 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 3.2 points

Iowa State by 3.2 points Pick ATS: Arizona (+5.5)

Bet on the Iowa State-Arizona spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 BYU Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: BYU 74, West Virginia 68

BYU 74, West Virginia 68 Projected Favorite: BYU by 6.1 points

BYU by 6.1 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+8.5)

Bet on the BYU-West Virginia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Marriott Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Oregon State Beavers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Saint Mary’s (CA) 76, Oregon State 64

Saint Mary’s (CA) 76, Oregon State 64 Projected Favorite: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.5 points

Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.5 points Pick ATS: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-11.5)

Bet on the Saint Mary’s (CA)-Oregon State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

University Credit Union Pavilion TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: