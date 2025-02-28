Where to Watch New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – March 1 Published 2:23 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

The New York Islanders (26-25-7) host the Nashville Predators (21-30-7) as a part of Saturday’s NHL action, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Islanders vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Islanders’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Anders Lee 58 24 18 42 46 8 F Bo Horvat 57 18 23 41 60 13 F Kyle Palmieri 58 18 21 39 30 15 F Brock Nelson 58 17 21 38 32 28 F Simon Holmstrom 51 14 16 30 35 8

Islanders Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.69 (27th)

2.69 (27th) Goals Allowed: 2.95 (16th)

2.95 (16th) Shots: 28.9 (12th)

28.9 (12th) Shots Allowed: 28.4 (16th)

28.4 (16th) Power Play %: 11.11 (32nd)

11.11 (32nd) Penalty Kill %: 70.97 (30th)

Islanders’ Upcoming Schedule

March 1 vs. Predators: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 3 at Rangers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 4 vs. Jets: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 8 at Sharks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 9 at Ducks: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Kings: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 14 vs. Oilers: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 16 vs. Panthers: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 18 at Penguins: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Canadiens: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Flames: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 24 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 26 vs. Canucks: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 29 at Lightning: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 30 at Hurricanes: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+

5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 1 vs. Lightning: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 4 vs. Wild: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 6 vs. Capitals: 12:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

12:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max) April 8 at Predators: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 10 vs. Rangers: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 58 22 32 54 86 33 F Jonathan Marchessault 58 18 28 46 66 6 D Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 75 23 F Ryan O’Reilly 55 14 21 35 42 21 F Steven Stamkos 58 17 15 32 38 12

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.55 (31st)

2.55 (31st) Goals Allowed: 3.28 (26th)

3.28 (26th) Shots: 29.6 (6th)

29.6 (6th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (25th)

29.3 (25th) Power Play %: 20.61 (19th)

20.61 (19th) Penalty Kill %: 80.92 (9th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 2 at Rangers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 4 at Bruins: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 6 vs. Kraken: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Ducks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 31 at Flyers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 3 at Stars: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 6 vs. Canadiens: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 8 vs. Islanders: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

id: