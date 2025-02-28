Where to Watch New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – March 1
Published 2:23 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
The New York Islanders (26-25-7) host the Nashville Predators (21-30-7) as a part of Saturday’s NHL action, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Islanders vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Islanders’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Anders Lee
|58
|24
|18
|42
|46
|8
|F Bo Horvat
|57
|18
|23
|41
|60
|13
|F Kyle Palmieri
|58
|18
|21
|39
|30
|15
|F Brock Nelson
|58
|17
|21
|38
|32
|28
|F Simon Holmstrom
|51
|14
|16
|30
|35
|8
Islanders Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.69 (27th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.95 (16th)
- Shots: 28.9 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 28.4 (16th)
- Power Play %: 11.11 (32nd)
- Penalty Kill %: 70.97 (30th)
Islanders’ Upcoming Schedule
- March 1 vs. Predators: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 3 at Rangers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 4 vs. Jets: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 at Sharks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 9 at Ducks: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Kings: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 14 vs. Oilers: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 16 vs. Panthers: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 18 at Penguins: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Canadiens: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Flames: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 24 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 26 vs. Canucks: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 29 at Lightning: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 30 at Hurricanes: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 1 vs. Lightning: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 4 vs. Wild: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 6 vs. Capitals: 12:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- April 8 at Predators: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 10 vs. Rangers: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|58
|22
|32
|54
|86
|33
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|58
|18
|28
|46
|66
|6
|D Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|75
|23
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|55
|14
|21
|35
|42
|21
|F Steven Stamkos
|58
|17
|15
|32
|38
|12
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.55 (31st)
- Goals Allowed: 3.28 (26th)
- Shots: 29.6 (6th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (25th)
- Power Play %: 20.61 (19th)
- Penalty Kill %: 80.92 (9th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 2 at Rangers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 4 at Bruins: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 31 at Flyers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 3 at Stars: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 6 vs. Canadiens: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 8 vs. Islanders: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.
id: