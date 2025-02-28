Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 6:23 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 18 of 58 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 1 1 0 19:40 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

id: