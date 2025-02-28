Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 6:23 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 16 of 58 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 171 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

