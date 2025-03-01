Buy Tickets for New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on March 1
Published 5:40 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The New York Islanders’ Bo Horvat and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, at UBS Arena.
Buy tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Islanders vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-136)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Islanders Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Anders Lee
|58
|24
|18
|42
|Bo Horvat
|57
|18
|23
|41
|Kyle Palmieri
|58
|18
|21
|39
|Brock Nelson
|58
|17
|21
|38
|Simon Holmstrom
|51
|14
|16
|30
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|58
|22
|32
|54
|Jonathan Marchessault
|58
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|55
|14
|21
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|58
|17
|15
|32
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Islanders vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Islanders’ 2.7 average goals per game add up to 156 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- New York is ranked 12th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 171 (3.0 per game).
- The Islanders’ 11.11% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 32nd in the league.
- The Predators have scored 148 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 190 total, which ranks 23rd among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have a 20.61% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 20 percentage.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: