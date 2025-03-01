Buy Tickets for New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on March 1 Published 5:40 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The New York Islanders’ Bo Horvat and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, at UBS Arena.

Islanders vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Islanders Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Anders Lee 58 24 18 42 Bo Horvat 57 18 23 41 Kyle Palmieri 58 18 21 39 Brock Nelson 58 17 21 38 Simon Holmstrom 51 14 16 30 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 58 22 32 54 Jonathan Marchessault 58 18 28 46 Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 55 14 21 35 Steven Stamkos 58 17 15 32

Islanders vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Islanders’ 2.7 average goals per game add up to 156 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

New York is ranked 12th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 171 (3.0 per game).

The Islanders’ 11.11% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 32nd in the league.

The Predators have scored 148 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 190 total, which ranks 23rd among all NHL teams.

The Predators have a 20.61% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 20 percentage.

