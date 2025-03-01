Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
Filip Forsberg will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders meet on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 58 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.
- He has gotten at least one point in 34 games, and has 54 points in all.
- Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
- In 58 games played this season, he has recorded 54 points, with 16 multi-point games.
Islanders Defensive Insights
- The Islanders have allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
- The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|58
|Games
|0
|54
|Points
|0
|22
|Goals
|0
|32
|Assists
|0
