Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders meet on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 58 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.

He has gotten at least one point in 34 games, and has 54 points in all.

Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).

In 58 games played this season, he has recorded 54 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders have allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 58 Games 0 54 Points 0 22 Goals 0 32 Assists 0

