Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 57 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.

Nyquist has 21 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 18 different games.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

In 17 of the 47 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 57 games, he has 21 points, with three multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, giving up 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 57 Games 0 21 Points 0 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

id: