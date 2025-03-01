Hawks vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Friday, March 14 Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSC.

Hawks vs. Clippers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSC

FDSSE and FDSSC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Clippers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Clippers 116.6 Points Avg. 110.7 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.6 46.3% Field Goal % 47% 35% Three Point % 35.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages nine points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.

Clippers’ Top Players

The Clippers go-to guy, James Harden, leads active Clippers players in both scoring (21.7 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).

Ivica Zubac’s per-game averages this season are 15.5 points, 2.5 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

Harden makes 2.9 treys per game.

Kris Dunn’s 1.8 steals and Zubac’s 1.2 blocks per game are important to the Clippers’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away – 3/18 Hornets – Away – 3/22 Warriors – Home – 3/23 76ers – Home – 3/25 Rockets – Away –

Clippers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/5 Pistons – Home – 3/7 Knicks – Home – 3/9 Kings – Home – 3/11 Pelicans – Away – 3/12 Heat – Away – 3/14 Hawks – Away – 3/16 Hornets – Home – 3/18 Cavaliers – Home – 3/21 Grizzlies – Home – 3/23 Thunder – Home – 3/26 Knicks – Away –

