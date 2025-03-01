Hawks vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Friday, March 14

Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSC.

Hawks vs. Clippers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSC
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Clippers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Clippers
116.6 Points Avg. 110.7
119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.6
46.3% Field Goal % 47%
35% Three Point % 35.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • So far this season, Clint Capela averages nine points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.

Clippers’ Top Players

  • The Clippers go-to guy, James Harden, leads active Clippers players in both scoring (21.7 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).
  • Ivica Zubac’s per-game averages this season are 15.5 points, 2.5 assists and 12.6 rebounds.
  • Harden makes 2.9 treys per game.
  • Kris Dunn’s 1.8 steals and Zubac’s 1.2 blocks per game are important to the Clippers’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away
3/18 Hornets Away
3/22 Warriors Home
3/23 76ers Home
3/25 Rockets Away

Clippers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/5 Pistons Home
3/7 Knicks Home
3/9 Kings Home
3/11 Pelicans Away
3/12 Heat Away
3/14 Hawks Away
3/16 Hornets Home
3/18 Cavaliers Home
3/21 Grizzlies Home
3/23 Thunder Home
3/26 Knicks Away

