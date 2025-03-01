How to Pick the Rangers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 2 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

There are a variety of betting possibilities to consider for the upcoming game that has the New York Rangers clashing with the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2. To get you ready to place a bet or put together a parlay, see our best bets and projections below.

Rangers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

A total of 32 New York games this season have gone over Sunday’s total of 6 goals.

There have been 27 Nashville games with more than 6 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (6) is 0.4 more than the combined scoring averages for the Rangers (3.02) and the Predators (2.55).

This game’s over/under is 0.4 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Rangers Moneyline: -181

In the 39 times this season the Rangers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 23-16 in those games.

New York is 12-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -181 or shorter (70.6% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Rangers have a 64.4% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +150

In 24 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has secured the upset six times.

The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +150 or longer (in three chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win this matchup is 40.0% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New York 4, Nashville 2

Rangers Points Leaders

Artemi Panarin has been important to New York’s offense this season, racking up 58 points in 57 games.

Adam Fox has five goals and 43 assists for New York to compile 48 total points (0.8 per game).

Through 49 games, Jonathan Tanner Miller has proven himself as a contributor for New York. He has 45 points (14 goals and 31 assists).

As New York’s top goalie, Igor Shesterkin has recorded 20 wins and 21 losses this season while giving up 119 goals with 1118 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 54 points (0.9 per game). He has recorded 22 goals and 32 assists in 59 games (playing 18:48 per game).

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 28 assists.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points, courtesy of nine goals (sixth on team) and 29 assists (second).

Juuse Saros has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 1122 total saves, while giving up 128 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 13-25-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Rangers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Penguins W 5-3 Away -151 2/25/2025 Islanders W 5-1 Away -119 2/28/2025 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Home -102 3/2/2025 Predators – Home -181 3/3/2025 Islanders – Home – 3/5/2025 Capitals – Home – 3/8/2025 Senators – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets W 2-1 Home +115 3/1/2025 Islanders L 7-4 Away +130 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away +150 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away – 3/6/2025 Kraken – Home – 3/8/2025 Blackhawks – Home –

New York vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

