How to Pick the Rangers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 2
Published 4:36 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
There are a variety of betting possibilities to consider for the upcoming game that has the New York Rangers clashing with the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2. To get you ready to place a bet or put together a parlay, see our best bets and projections below.
Rangers vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)
- A total of 32 New York games this season have gone over Sunday’s total of 6 goals.
- There have been 27 Nashville games with more than 6 goals this season.
- The over/under for this game (6) is 0.4 more than the combined scoring averages for the Rangers (3.02) and the Predators (2.55).
- This game’s over/under is 0.4 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Rangers Moneyline: -181
- In the 39 times this season the Rangers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 23-16 in those games.
- New York is 12-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -181 or shorter (70.6% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Rangers have a 64.4% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +150
- In 24 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has secured the upset six times.
- The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +150 or longer (in three chances).
- Nashville’s implied probability to win this matchup is 40.0% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
New York 4, Nashville 2
Rangers Points Leaders
- Artemi Panarin has been important to New York’s offense this season, racking up 58 points in 57 games.
- Adam Fox has five goals and 43 assists for New York to compile 48 total points (0.8 per game).
- Through 49 games, Jonathan Tanner Miller has proven himself as a contributor for New York. He has 45 points (14 goals and 31 assists).
- As New York’s top goalie, Igor Shesterkin has recorded 20 wins and 21 losses this season while giving up 119 goals with 1118 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 54 points (0.9 per game). He has recorded 22 goals and 32 assists in 59 games (playing 18:48 per game).
- Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 28 assists.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points, courtesy of nine goals (sixth on team) and 29 assists (second).
- Juuse Saros has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 1122 total saves, while giving up 128 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 13-25-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Rangers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/23/2025
|Penguins
|W 5-3
|Away
|-151
|2/25/2025
|Islanders
|W 5-1
|Away
|-119
|2/28/2025
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Home
|-102
|3/2/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-181
|3/3/2025
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5/2025
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8/2025
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|L 4-1
|Home
|+135
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|W 2-1
|Home
|+115
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|L 7-4
|Away
|+130
|3/2/2025
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|+150
|3/4/2025
|Bruins
|–
|Away
|–
|3/6/2025
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Home
|–
New York vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
