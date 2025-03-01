How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

Published 1:14 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers take the court for one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include SEC teams.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Tigers at No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 14 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 3 Florida Gators

