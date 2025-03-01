How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2 Published 8:19 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

SEC teams will hit the court across eight games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gators at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

