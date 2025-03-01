How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream – March 1

Published 5:13 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 57th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank second.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Volunteers put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Crimson Tide allow (80.1).
  • Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 80.1 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • This season, Alabama has a 22-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 66th.
  • The Crimson Tide’s 91.5 points per game are 30.7 more points than the 60.8 the Volunteers give up.
  • Alabama is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee scores 80.2 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 14 points per contest.
  • In 2024-25, the Volunteers are surrendering 59.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 64.6.
  • At home, Tennessee is making 1.3 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (7.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33.2%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • Alabama scores 91.1 points per game at home, and 92.7 away.
  • The Crimson Tide are conceding fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (86.4).
  • Alabama knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (11.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (39.2%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M W 77-69 Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU W 65-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena
3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
3/8/2025 South Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2025 @ Missouri L 110-98 Mizzou Arena
2/22/2025 Kentucky W 96-83 Coleman Coliseum
2/25/2025 Mississippi State W 111-73 Coleman Coliseum
3/1/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
3/5/2025 Florida Coleman Coliseum
3/8/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena

