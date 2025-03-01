How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream – March 1 Published 5:13 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.

The Volunteers are the 57th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank second.

The 74.3 points per game the Volunteers put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Crimson Tide allow (80.1).

Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 80.1 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

This season, Alabama has a 22-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 66th.

The Crimson Tide’s 91.5 points per game are 30.7 more points than the 60.8 the Volunteers give up.

Alabama is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee scores 80.2 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 14 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are surrendering 59.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 64.6.

At home, Tennessee is making 1.3 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (7.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33.2%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama scores 91.1 points per game at home, and 92.7 away.

The Crimson Tide are conceding fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (86.4).

Alabama knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (11.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (39.2%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M W 77-69 Reed Arena 2/25/2025 @ LSU W 65-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena 3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 3/8/2025 South Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/19/2025 @ Missouri L 110-98 Mizzou Arena 2/22/2025 Kentucky W 96-83 Coleman Coliseum 2/25/2025 Mississippi State W 111-73 Coleman Coliseum 3/1/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 3/5/2025 Florida Coleman Coliseum 3/8/2025 @ Auburn – Neville Arena

