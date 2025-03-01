How to Watch the NBA Today, March 2 Published 5:16 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

Sunday’s NBA menu includes top teams in play. Among the nine games is the Denver Nuggets playing the Boston Celtics.

Info on live coverage of Sunday’s NBA action is included for you.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – March 2

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH

NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and CHSN

FDSIN and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet

FDSFL and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and MSG

FDSSUN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSOK

ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports

KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSC

SportsNet LA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN

ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: