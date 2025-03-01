How to Watch the NBA Today, March 2
Published 5:16 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
Sunday’s NBA menu includes top teams in play. Among the nine games is the Denver Nuggets playing the Boston Celtics.
Info on live coverage of Sunday’s NBA action is included for you.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – March 2
Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: