How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2 Published 8:14 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

Three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

