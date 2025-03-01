How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2

Published 8:14 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, March 2

Three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

