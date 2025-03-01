How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2 Published 9:18 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

A total of 15 games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at SMU Mustangs

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 5 UConn Huskies

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

Florida Gators at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 19 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 17 Baylor Bears

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Villanova Wildcats at No. 22 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

