Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders face off on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.

Marchessault has 46 points overall, having at least one point in 32 different games.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

In 27 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 58 games, he has 46 points, with nine multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 58 Games 0 46 Points 0 18 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

