Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders face off on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
- Marchessault has 46 points overall, having at least one point in 32 different games.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
- In 27 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 58 games, he has 46 points, with nine multi-point games.
Islanders Defensive Insights
- The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
- The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|58
|Games
|0
|46
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|28
|Assists
|0
