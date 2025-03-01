Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders face off on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
  • Marchessault has 46 points overall, having at least one point in 32 different games.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
  • He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
  • In 27 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 58 games, he has 46 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Islanders Defensive Insights

  • The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
58 Games 0
46 Points 0
18 Goals 0
28 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game - March 1

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup