March 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:14 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
The NHL lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the New Jersey Devils taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch March 2 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|1 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Boston Bruins @ Minnesota Wild
|3:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hurricanes
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Dallas Stars
|6 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Nashville Predators @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Vegas Golden Knights
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: