NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 2
Published 4:16 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
In a Sunday NBA slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Denver Nuggets versus the Boston Celtics is a game to watch.
Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s dissect them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – March 2
Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
