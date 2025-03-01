Rangers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – March 2

Published 7:41 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Rangers vs. Predators Injury Report Today - March 2

Let’s take a peek at the injury report for the New York Rangers (29-26-4), which currently includes three players listed (including Adam Fox), as the Rangers ready for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (21-31-7) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Adam Fox D Out Upper Body
Adam Edstrom C Out Lower Body
Chris Kreider LW Day-To-Day Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Roman Josi D Day-To-Day Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

  • The Rangers’ 178 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • New York has allowed 183 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.
  • Their -5 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 152 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
  • Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (197 total), which ranks 27th in the league.
  • Their -45 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Rangers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Rangers (-185) Predators (+153) 6

