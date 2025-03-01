Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, versus the New York Islanders. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -19.

O’Reilly has 35 points overall, picking up at least one point in 27 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 27 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The Islanders have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 55 Games 0 35 Points 0 14 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

