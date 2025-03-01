Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, versus the New York Islanders. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -19.
- O’Reilly has 35 points overall, picking up at least one point in 27 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 27 games this season, with four multiple-point games.
Islanders Defensive Insights
- The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
- The Islanders have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|55
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|0
id: