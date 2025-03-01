Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, versus the New York Islanders. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -19.
  • O’Reilly has 35 points overall, picking up at least one point in 27 different games.
  • O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 27 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

  • The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Islanders have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
55 Games 0
35 Points 0
14 Goals 0
21 Assists 0

