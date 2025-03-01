Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -20.
- Stamkos has 32 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 25 different games.
- Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.
- In 25 of the 50 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 58 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Islanders Defensive Insights
- The Islanders have allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
- The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|58
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
