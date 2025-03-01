Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -20.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 25 different games.

Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

In 25 of the 50 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 58 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders have allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 58 Games 0 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

