Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1

Published 5:21 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -20.
  • Stamkos has 32 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 25 different games.
  • Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.
  • In 25 of the 50 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 58 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Islanders Defensive Insights

  • The Islanders have allowed 171 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
58 Games 0
32 Points 0
17 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

