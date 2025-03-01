Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – March 2 Published 8:23 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

The New York Rangers (29-26-4) take on the Nashville Predators (21-31-7) as a part of Sunday’s NHL action, starting at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden and broadcast on ESPN+. The Rangers sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 62 points and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference with 49 points.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Artemi Panarin 57 23 35 58 71 13 D Adam Fox 58 5 43 48 57 30 F Jonathan Tanner Miller 49 14 31 45 48 15 F Mika Zibanejad 59 13 29 42 58 23 F Vincent Trocheck 59 17 21 38 64 28

Rangers Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.02 (14th)

3.02 (14th) Goals Allowed: 3.1 (21st)

3.1 (21st) Shots: 29.3 (9th)

29.3 (9th) Shots Allowed: 30.3 (28th)

30.3 (28th) Power Play %: 20.67 (20th)

20.67 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 82.18 (4th)

Rangers’ Upcoming Schedule

March 2 vs. Predators: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

March 3 vs. Islanders: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

March 5 vs. Capitals: 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 8 at Senators: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 9 vs. Blue Jackets: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Jets: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 13 at Wild: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Blue Jackets: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 16 vs. Oilers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Flames: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Maple Leafs: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Canucks: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Kings: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 28 at Ducks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 29 at Sharks: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 2 vs. Wild: 7 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

April 5 at Devils: 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

12:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) April 7 vs. Lightning: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

April 7 vs. Lightning: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max) April 10 at Islanders: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 59 22 32 54 88 33 F Jonathan Marchessault 59 18 28 46 66 7 D Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 75 23 F Ryan O’Reilly 56 14 22 36 42 21 F Steven Stamkos 59 17 15 32 38 14

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.58 (29th)

2.58 (29th) Goals Allowed: 3.34 (28th)

3.34 (28th) Shots: 29.5 (7th)

29.5 (7th) Shots Allowed: 29.4 (25th)

29.4 (25th) Power Play %: 20.24 (21st)

20.24 (21st) Penalty Kill %: 80.79 (11th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

March 2 at Rangers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

March 4 at Bruins: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Ducks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ March 31 at Flyers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 3 at Stars: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 6 vs. Canadiens: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 8 vs. Islanders: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ April 10 at Utah Hockey Club: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

