Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – March 2
Published 8:23 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
The New York Rangers (29-26-4) take on the Nashville Predators (21-31-7) as a part of Sunday’s NHL action, starting at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden and broadcast on ESPN+. The Rangers sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 62 points and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference with 49 points.
Rangers vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Rangers’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Artemi Panarin
|57
|23
|35
|58
|71
|13
|D Adam Fox
|58
|5
|43
|48
|57
|30
|F Jonathan Tanner Miller
|49
|14
|31
|45
|48
|15
|F Mika Zibanejad
|59
|13
|29
|42
|58
|23
|F Vincent Trocheck
|59
|17
|21
|38
|64
|28
Rangers Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.02 (14th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.1 (21st)
- Shots: 29.3 (9th)
- Shots Allowed: 30.3 (28th)
- Power Play %: 20.67 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.18 (4th)
Rangers’ Upcoming Schedule
- March 2 vs. Predators: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 3 vs. Islanders: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 5 vs. Capitals: 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 8 at Senators: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 9 vs. Blue Jackets: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Jets: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 13 at Wild: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Blue Jackets: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 16 vs. Oilers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Flames: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Maple Leafs: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Canucks: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Kings: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 28 at Ducks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 29 at Sharks: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 2 vs. Wild: 7 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- April 5 at Devils: 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- April 7 vs. Lightning: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 9 vs. Flyers: 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- April 10 at Islanders: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|59
|22
|32
|54
|88
|33
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|59
|18
|28
|46
|66
|7
|D Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|75
|23
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|56
|14
|22
|36
|42
|21
|F Steven Stamkos
|59
|17
|15
|32
|38
|14
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.58 (29th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.34 (28th)
- Shots: 29.5 (7th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.4 (25th)
- Power Play %: 20.24 (21st)
- Penalty Kill %: 80.79 (11th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- March 2 at Rangers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 4 at Bruins: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- March 31 at Flyers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 3 at Stars: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 6 vs. Canadiens: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 8 vs. Islanders: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- April 10 at Utah Hockey Club: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+
