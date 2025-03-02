Buy Tickets for New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on March 2 Published 5:39 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

Artemi Panarin and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers face the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Favorite: Rangers (-184)

Rangers (-184) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Rangers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Artemi Panarin 57 23 35 58 Adam Fox 58 5 43 48 Jonathan Tanner Miller 49 14 31 45 Mika Zibanejad 59 13 29 42 Vincent Trocheck 59 17 21 38 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 59 22 32 54 Jonathan Marchessault 59 18 28 46 Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 56 14 22 36 Steven Stamkos 59 17 15 32

Rangers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Rangers’ 3.0 average goals per game add up to 178 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, New York has conceded 183 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The Rangers’ offense has the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.67%).

The Predators’ 152 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 197 total, which ranks 26th among all NHL teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.24%) ranks 21st in the league.

