Buy Tickets for New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on March 2

Published 5:39 am Sunday, March 2, 2025
Artemi Panarin and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers face the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET.
Rangers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, March 2
- Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-184)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Rangers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Artemi Panarin
|57
|23
|35
|58
|Adam Fox
|58
|5
|43
|48
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|49
|14
|31
|45
|Mika Zibanejad
|59
|13
|29
|42
|Vincent Trocheck
|59
|17
|21
|38
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|59
|22
|32
|54
|Jonathan Marchessault
|59
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|56
|14
|22
|36
|Steven Stamkos
|59
|17
|15
|32
Rangers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Rangers’ 3.0 average goals per game add up to 178 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, New York has conceded 183 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.
- The Rangers’ offense has the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.67%).
- The Predators’ 152 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 197 total, which ranks 26th among all NHL teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.24%) ranks 21st in the league.
