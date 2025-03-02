How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – March 2 Published 1:18 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Georgia Bulldogs (11-18) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (21-7) after dropping seven road games in a row. It starts at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Bulldogs put up 63.4 points per game and give up 67.9, ranking them 222nd in the nation offensively and 263rd on defense.

Tennessee is allowing 31.8 rebounds per game this year (198th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 37.6 rebounds per contest (14th-best).

The Bulldogs are 280th in the country in assists (11.3 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks 13th-best in the nation by forcing 20.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 111th in college basketball by committing 14.3 turnovers per contest.

At 4.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc, the Bulldogs are 292nd and 191st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Tennessee is 50th in the nation with 5.0 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 46th with a 28.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, the Bulldogs have taken 26.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 73.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 20.1% of the Bulldogs’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 79.9% have been 2-pointers.

Georgia 2024-25 Stats

With 63.4 points scored per game and 67.9 points allowed, the Bulldogs are 222nd in the nation offensively and 263rd on defense.

On the boards, Georgia is 161st in the nation in rebounds (32.3 per game). It is 166th in rebounds allowed (31.4 per game).

This season the Bulldogs are ranked 280th in college basketball in assists at 11.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Georgia is 204th in the country in committing them (15.6 per game). It is 223rd in forcing them (14.6 per game).

In 2024-25, the Bulldogs are 292nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (4.8 per game) and 191st in 3-point percentage (31.0%).

Georgia is 322nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 24th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%).

The Bulldogs take 26.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.1% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they take 73.7% of their shots, with 79.9% of their makes coming from there.

Catch women’s college basketball action all year long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 28 17.3 5.8 3.2 3.1 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 26 12.9 2.9 1.7 0.9 0.1 2.5 Ruby Whitehorn 28 12.3 4.3 1.7 0.9 0.4 0.7 Lazaria Spearman 28 11.5 6.1 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.6 Samara Spencer 28 10.4 4.1 4.8 1.3 0.1 2.0

Georgia’s Top Players

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trinity Turner 29 12.2 4.0 2.8 1.7 0.1 1.2 De’Mauri Flournoy 29 11.2 1.8 1.7 0.9 0.1 2.1 Mia Woolfolk 20 11.0 5.2 0.4 1.3 0.6 0.0 Asia Avinger 29 9.7 3.8 4.4 1.9 0.0 0.6 Roxane Makolo 24 5.6 3.6 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.1

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12 p.m. ET

Georgia’s Upcoming Schedule

March 2 at Tennessee at 12 p.m. ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: